Teen in court for allegedly killing his father

A 17-year-old boy appeared briefly in the Elliotdale Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the alleged murder of his father, Eastern Cape police said.

He was not asked to plead and the case was postponed to August 23 for legal aid representation to be facilitated, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The accused was warned and released into the care of a relative. He cannot be identified because he is a minor.

On Thursday, Manatha said Elliotdale police arrested the teenager for the alleged murder of his 35-year-old father.

“It is alleged that the father put the saddle of his horse in the room of the suspect at their home, which is Cwebe village, Elliotdale. The suspect did not like what was done by his father and asked why he put the saddle in his room.”

The teenager allegedly stabbed his father in the upper body on Wednesday, August 15 at about 11.55am. The father was rushed to Madwaleni Hospital in Elliotdale, where he later died. “The suspect was arrested and handed to his relatives, as he is still a minor. He has been charged with murder,” Manatha said.