South Africa 18.8.2018 09:14 am

Eskom: low probability of load shedding this weekend

ANA
Eskom power lines. Picture: ANA

Customers are reminded to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom and municipal websites.

Eskom did not implement rotational power load shedding on Friday and there is a low probability of rotational load shedding for the weekend, the electricity parastatal said.

“Recovery teams continue to work tirelessly to improve generation and operational performance to further stabilise the power system mid-way through the 30-day recovery process. Good progress has been made with coal supply being back on track and plant being maintained for additional efficiency,” Eskom said in a statement.

Customers were reminded to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom and municipal websites, and plan on the assumption that load shedding would take place.

For Eskom customers these schedules were available on the Eskom website. Eskom customers could also contact the customer contact centre at 0860-037-566.

