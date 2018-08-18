 
South Africa 18.8.2018 08:39 am

Construction worker crushed by forklift

ANA

The man has been hospitalised in Cape Town after a forklift overturned, crushing his legs.

A construction worker is recovering in a Cape Town hospital after a forklift overturned on a building site in the northern suburbs and fell on top of him on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded just before 2.30pm to reports of an injury at a construction site in Plattekloof, Parow, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a man sustained injuries when a forklift overturned, crushing his legs.

“The patient was treated on [the] scene by an advanced life support paramedic and transported by Netcare 911 to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

