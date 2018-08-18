 
South Africa 18.8.2018 07:47 am

Police recapture escaped Limpopo prisoner

ANA

The recaptured prisoner faces charges of murder, house breaking and theft.

One of the two awaiting trial prisoners, who escaped while being transported in a State vehicle in Limpopo, was rearrested on Friday.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe  said Petrus “Small” Moyo was captured at Ga-Mushi village, outside Lephalale on Friday evening.

Moyo and fellow Zimbabwean national Witness Simango were arrested for murder and house robberies. They cut open the roof of the moving police truck, jumped off and vanished in the bushes earlier on Friday. Police were transporting the prisoners from Lephalale to Polokwane when the incident happened.

Moyo faces charges of murder, house breaking, and theft. He was confirmed to have entered South Africa illegally. Simango was linked to a series of house robberies and burglary in Lephalale and surrounding areas.

Simango  was linked to a series of house burglaries in Lephalale and surrounding areas. The search for him continues.

