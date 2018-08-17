Limpopo police hunt down escaped prisoners

Two Limpopo awaiting trial prisoners escaped while being transported in a State vehicle on Friday.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two, Petrus “Small” Moyo and Witness Simango are Zimbabwean nationals arrested for murder and house robberies.

“It is alleged that the police were transporting prisoners from Lephalale to Polokwane earlier on Friday. Along the way, near Steilloop, the duo cut open the roof of the moving police truck, jumped out and vanished in the nearby bushes,” said Ngoepe.

Moyo faces charges of murder, housebreaking, and theft. He was confirmed to have entered South Africa illegally. Simango was linked to a series of house robberies and burglary in Lephalale and surrounding areas.

