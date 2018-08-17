Cop arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a North West court

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday said it had arrested a South African Police Service (SAPS) sergeant, based at North West Vispol, for allegedly raping a woman who was appearing in court on a theft charge.

“The alleged rape occurred at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on 13 August. It is alleged that the 17-year-old victim was appearing in the said court on a theft charge of shoplifting,” the police watchdog’s national spokesperson, Moses Dlamini, said.

The woman said that when her case was adjourned in court, she was taken to a room where the policeman demanded sex and, upon refusal, the officer threatened to influence the prosecutor to slap her with a lengthy sentence. The policeman then allegedly raped the detainee in that room.

“This happened after the suspect had separated the victim from other detainees on the pretext of taking her to rectify an incorrect court date. Ipid conducted the investigation and arrested the suspect on a charge of rape. The suspect handed himself over to Ipid and was arrested in the presence of his legal representative,” said Dlamini.

“He appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on 17 August on a charge of rape. He was released on R500 bail with the condition that he must not interfere with witnesses.”

The case was remanded to October 30.

Ipid has also made a recommendation that the SAPS initiate disciplinary action against the police officer.