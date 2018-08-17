Gordhan unveils computer labs and libraries to honour Madiba

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and the mayor of the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, Dumane Zozo, unveiled two computer centres and two libraries at the No-Moscow Primary School and Jongintaba Secondary school in Qunu in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

According to public enterprises spokesperson Adrian Lackay, this was to honour former president Nelson Mandela in what would have been his 100th year.

The new facilities were provided for in partnership with state-owned entity Eskom.

“The partnership has renovated the libraries and donated 42 computers to the two schools, respectively. Also, the unveiling of the computer centre and library refurbished by Eskom will promote the love for education and a reading culture to the children and community of Qunu,” said Lackay.

Gordhan also engaged with the community of Qunu and performed his 67 minutes of service in honour of the former president. The Mandela Day activities are a response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to South Africans to reaffirm a shared commitment to serve people as the country continues to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the late statesman. Mandela hailed from the Qunu area and is buried near the village.

“Minister Gordhan and Mayor Zozo will also assist with the painting of the schools, cleaning of the yards and completion of the tiling of floors in order to inspire the local community and learners to actively participate in creating better teaching and learning environments. This will improve the learning experiences of learners and the teaching experiences of educators through improved facilities,” added Lackay.