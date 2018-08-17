Lesufi and colleagues address vigilantism at high school in Benoni

The Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on parents to take responsibility for their children after the mob killing of a suspected gang member in Daveyton in Gauteng earlier in the week.

A 19-year-old youth was assaulted, stabbed and shot along Motsha Street on Wednesday evening as the community went in search of alleged gang members who had been terrorising the area. A second 19-year-old was also assaulted and then set alight, but has survived.

Nkosi-Malobane said on Friday there was a challenge in parenting and society had failed the youth.

Addressing parents and the Daveyton community at a meeting held at the Unity Secondary School where the one mob attack took place, Nkosi-Malobane said: “There is a challenge in parenting. Parents should take responsibility in raising their children and not always blame the government and teachers. Society has failed as a whole in bringing up children.”

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was also in attendance at the meeting.

The meeting comes after it was alleged that members of the community disrupted schooling when they dragged a suspected gang member to the school to point out a learner who is alleged to be part of the gang. Upon not finding the learner, the gang member tried to escape but was accosted by the community, in full view of learners.

Residents accuse the gang of committing robberies and murders in Daveyton.

“Two years ago we had a similar challenge in Etwatwa, where boys were attacked by a mob because they were believed to be involved in the gangs. We came up with an initiative where we camped and listened to issues, and we were successful,” the MEC said.

“Community safety will deploy police for the next three weeks to ensure that there is calm during preliminary examinations.”

Lesufi confirmed that all schools were preparing for exams despite some being scared following the vigilante attack.

“There are three learners in the school, two in Grade 11 and one in Grade 10, that the community feels can assist with the gang issue,” he said.

“There is a group that wants to do bad things to the community. There is a popular passage where learners are mugged but a name of a person has been given to police.”

The MEC of education said the department’s main concern was that it was three weeks from preliminary examinations and the school was a top-performing school in the area.

“There must be no parent allowed on the premises of the school unless they have made an appointment till further notice for the safety of the learners,” Lesufi said.

