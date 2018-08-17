 
South Africa 17.8.2018 12:20 pm

EC man jailed for 15 years for rape of girl, 5

The little girl was playing with other children when the man called her to his house where he raped her.

A 61-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Tsomo regional magistrates’ court for the rape of a five-year-old girl more than two years ago, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Mzimkhulu Sotomela was sentenced on Wednesday for the 2016 rape.

The little girl was playing with other children in February 2016 at Mgobhozweni locality, Tyinirha village, Ngqamakhwe when Sotomela called her to his house where he raped her.

A case was registered at Ngqamakhwe Police Station and taken over by the Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation, leading to the suspect being traced and arrested.

Butterworth cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu welcomed the sentence.

