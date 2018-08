A man believed to be in his 40s was shot dead while collecting water from a roadside tap in Merrivale, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Netcare said on Friday.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said at about 6 pm on Thursday Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting on the R103 Zeederburg Road. Paramedics found the man lying near the tap. He had been shot in the head, and was declared dead on the scene.

Police are investigating.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.