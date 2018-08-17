SA appoints two academics to oversee research on waste management

Government said on Friday it had appointed two academics to head research on waste management to transform the sector while contributing to socioeconomic development.

An estimated 65% of municipal organic waste and nearly 100% of commercially exploitable biomass from the agricultural and food processing sectors is still disposed of on land, resulting in the significant potential for greenhouse gas emissions.

The department of science and technology (DST) said Prof Cristina Trois from the University of KwaZulu-Natal had been awarded the research chair in waste and climate while the research chair in waste and society had been given to Prof Catherina Schenck from the University of the Western Cape.

The appointments were made under the South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI) established in 2006 by the DST and the National Research Foundation to strengthen and improve the research and innovation capacity of public universities.

In 2010, the waste sector was the second largest contributor to South Africa’s total methane emissions, yet organic waste presents the considerable opportunity as a resource, whether as compost, bioenergy or high-value product recovery through a biorefinery.

“If mismanaged, waste directly impacts the health of communities, yet it also provides opportunities for improved livelihoods and reducing poverty – simply by changing the way we think about waste as a resource,” said industry expert Prof Linda Godfrey.

She said this change required a deep understanding of waste behaviour and appropriate behaviour change interventions; appropriate business models to support small business development; and opportunities to create jobs and improve livelihoods in South Africa’s formal and informal sectors.

