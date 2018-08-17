Parliament disappointed over community profits from lodges

Parliament’s economic development committee said on Friday it was disappointed that local communities supposed to benefit from two lodges in the Madikwe Game Reserve in North West province were receiving only 10% of the profits.

It said the lodges, built in 2005 and 2006 respectively, had not yet generated enough profits to enhance the lives of community members, with profits still being used to pay off the initial loans and debt incurred for building the establishments.

Madikwe is currently South Africa’s fifth largest game reserve, and stands on land previously used for farming land. The poor soil meant farming was mostly unsuccessful, and the government decided it would best be used as a national park to economically lift the area.

The committee said the trust overseeing the reserve should ensure that beneficiaries were supported through training so they could run the lodges instead of outsourcing the responsibility.

