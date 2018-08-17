Home schooling policy a result of failed consultation – ACDP

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) this week warned the education department against prematurely publicising the proposed policy on homeschooling, saying it was formulated after a “failed consultation process”.

Commenting on the matter, ACDP MP Cheryllyn Dudley said there has been a “fundamental misunderstanding” between department of basic education (DBE) and home education stakeholders.

“The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga is about to promulgate a policy that is the result of a failed consultation process,” said Dudley.

“The DBE claims that home educators rejected a key discussion document, however, the ACDP is in possession of extensive documentation that shows that home education stakeholders were positively disposed to the principles and processes outlined in the document.”

On Thursday Dudley said the ACDP has called on parliament’s basic education portfolio committee to deal with the matter and “seriously interrogate the department’s handling of such an obviously important section of society during this review process”.

She said this was an opportunity for parliament to show its commitment to protecting the public’s right to be heard and to be seen and to be taken seriously in the processes of the department.

