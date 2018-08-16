CRL Rights Commission makes recommendations for initiation schools in Gauteng

The CRL Rights Commission on Thursday had a report back meeting on the status of initiation schools in Gauteng.

The purpose of the meeting according to the CRL Rights Commission, was to ascertain as to how far the stakeholders have progressed in implementing the CRL Rights Commission’s resolution to suspend initiation activities in the province following its report on the investigations into causes and challenges that led to deaths at initiation schools.

The commission during the meeting made its recommendations and one of these was that all the initiation activities in the entire Gauteng be suspended until December 2018 and that it only starts in June 2019.

“All municipalities in Gauteng that are giving out permits for the operation of initiation schools should use this time of suspension to ensure that they comply with the requirements,” the Commission said.

Some of the requirements recommended by the commission was that municipalities identify, designate and resource a proper site or sites where initiation activities should take place, put together a database of medical professionals to examine the initiates before a permit can be issued and ensure that the Gauteng COGTA monitoring team knows the exact location of designated sites in each municipality.

“The monitoring team will be required to provide a comprehensive report after each season to all municipalities and other relevant stakeholders. Water tanks and other related resources have been provided to the initiation Schools.”

They recommended that parental or guardian consent letters be obtained beforehand and that a proof of medical screening for each initiate has been provided.

“Those initiates between the ages of 16 and 18 years are to fill in the form as provided for in the Children’s Act, no 38 of 2005. A certificate or letter signed by the respective king or recognised traditional leader will be required and medication for chronic illnesses should be allowed.”

These recommendations continued with the commission asking that files with the details of each initiate should be put together by each initiation school owners for inspection by the monitoring team and also said that no police station is allowed to issue any permit.

According to the Rights Commission, progress has been made in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, West Rand and Sedibeng Municipalities in identifying some pockets of land at which initiation activities will take place.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.