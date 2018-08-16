 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2018 05:50 pm

Thieves pick wrong man to rob in KwaZulu-Natal

ANA

The police say the two thieves are expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court next week.

Two men chose the wrong target to rob on Thursday, with one ending up in hospital and another in handcuffs in The Bluff in Durban.

In a statement, KwaZulu-Natal police said an off-duty officer arrived home from an ATM on Thursday morning only to notice a car had followed him home. One of the occupants of the vehicle entered the house with a firearm and robbed the officer of his cash and fled in a vehicle with his accomplice.

“The officer jumped into his car and followed the suspect’s vehicle. A shoot-out ensued at the corner of Austerville Drive and Quality Street, Wentworth. The suspect’s vehicle lost control and collided with a red Polo. Two suspects aged 36 and 41 were placed under arrest.”

One of the suspects was wounded in the shoulder and is being treated in hospital under police guard.

The duo is expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court next week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
KZN transport MEC condemns looting during violent N2 protest 19.6.2018
Two taxi hijackers shot and killed in KZN 22.12.2016
Police find stash of illegal firearms in rondavel on KZN north coast 20.10.2016

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.