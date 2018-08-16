Thieves pick wrong man to rob in KwaZulu-Natal

Two men chose the wrong target to rob on Thursday, with one ending up in hospital and another in handcuffs in The Bluff in Durban.

In a statement, KwaZulu-Natal police said an off-duty officer arrived home from an ATM on Thursday morning only to notice a car had followed him home. One of the occupants of the vehicle entered the house with a firearm and robbed the officer of his cash and fled in a vehicle with his accomplice.

“The officer jumped into his car and followed the suspect’s vehicle. A shoot-out ensued at the corner of Austerville Drive and Quality Street, Wentworth. The suspect’s vehicle lost control and collided with a red Polo. Two suspects aged 36 and 41 were placed under arrest.”

One of the suspects was wounded in the shoulder and is being treated in hospital under police guard.

The duo is expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court next week.

