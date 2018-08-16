NotInMyName demand arrest after woman was gang raped

Social activist group #NotInMyName marched to the Mamelodi West police station on Thursday to demand that the men who allegedly abducted, drugged and gang raped a 39-year-old woman be arrested.

It was alleged the 39-year-old woman was gang-raped last month in a nearby area. According to the woman’s brother, she was taken to a shack in the area and the suspects are known to community members.

“She doesn’t remember much about what happened but somebody close to the family came and narrated the whole story to us. We went to the place where she was allegedly raped and it was just a shack with a bed inside, no blankets and no lights. Apparently, the perpetrators locked her inside and raped her throughout the night,” he said.

“She told police that she did not remember much when they came last month. She told them that she remembers receiving a call but doesn’t remember from who, saying she should go to a local club to celebrate Mamelodi Sundowns victory against Kaizer Chiefs. She further said she remembers a guy by the name of Thulani buying her drinks. She also remembers being in a car but doesn’t know how she got inside and then she was offered cocaine and the next thing she woke up in hospital.”

Themba Masango, the general secretary of #NotInMyName said they wanted to know why the police were allowing the perpetrators to roam free.

Police spokesperson Captain Michael Mbewe said he was aware of the allegation but was unable to provide further details.

The Democratic Alliance’s Gauteng North cegional chairperson, Abel Tau, who was also part of the march said he will make sure the perpetrators are brought to book.

He said he wrote a letter to the national police commissioner calling for the speedy arrest of perpetrators who might be involved.

– African News Agency

