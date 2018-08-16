 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2018 04:13 pm

Maimane says miners deserve shares

ANA
DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane briefs media about their review of the first 100 days of Cyril Ramaphosa as President at their headquarters in Bruma, 21 May 2018. They say there has been some positive changes regarding SOE boards, but they feel it has become apparent that he is still constrained by his party and that cracks are showing within his party between himself and some interest groups that got him elected and he cannot bring about the positive change that South Africa needs. Picture: Neil McCartney

DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane briefs media about their review of the first 100 days of Cyril Ramaphosa as President at their headquarters in Bruma, 21 May 2018. They say there has been some positive changes regarding SOE boards, but they feel it has become apparent that he is still constrained by his party and that cracks are showing within his party between himself and some interest groups that got him elected and he cannot bring about the positive change that South Africa needs. Picture: Neil McCartney

Maimane says the undue system of mining that was inherited from the apartheid era needs to be abolished.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the people working underground in mines deserve to be given shares.

He was speaking at the Marikana memorial event on Thursday which remembered the 34 miners gunned down by police on August 16, 2012. Ten people had been killed in violence the preceding week amid a wildcat strike at Lonmin mine.

Maimane said the undue system of mining that was benefited from the apartheid era needed to be abolished, along with corrupt individuals. He said the recognition of the work done by mineworkers would give dignity and respect to the mining industry.

“My plea is for the employees that during apartheid it was a few people at the top who had money, while those going underground got nothing. That was apartheid and it benefited those at the top and ignored the ones at the bottom. We must never have a new system that benefits the people at the top and ignores the workers,’’ he said.

“Instead of giving shares to politically-connected people that end up using their political connections to destroy our people, let us give shares to the people who go underground. So that one day they can stand up and say I have shares to give to the next generation and the next generation and the next. We need a future in mining, not the apartheid-style mining,’’ said Maimane.

The DA leader said the ruling African National Congress (ANC) had forgotten about the people and its duties and responsibilities to them. He said the ANC must be removed to make way for basic services such as the provision of water to people. The crowd cheered at the mention of the ideas for new plans to create modern living structures for miners.

“How long must we wait, six years is enough. If the ANC is not willing to act, then we must conclude that the ANC was complicit in the actions that took place here in Marikana.”

Maimane further echoed calls that 16 August be affirmed an official South African holiday, and said once the ANC is removed the declaration will be made.

African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

Related Stories
Marikana: they won’t forget 17.8.2018
We’ll remove ‘complicit’ ANC from power, EFF vows six years after Marikana 16.8.2018
Malema says Marikana ‘proudly brought to you’ by Ramaphosa 16.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.