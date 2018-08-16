 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2018 03:39 pm

Ramaphosa launches commission of inquiry into PIC

ANA
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 10th Brics Summit in Johannesburg, 25 July 2018. Picture: ANA

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 10th Brics Summit in Johannesburg, 25 July 2018. Picture: ANA

A statement by the finance ministry says the commission will investigate alleged improprieties at the state-owned fund manager.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint a commission of inquiry to investigate the scandal-plagued Public Investment Corporation (PIC), it was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The PIC invests government pensions and handles assets worth about R1.93 trillion. It is one of the biggest known funds on the African continent.

“Further to the statement of 25th of July on the Public Investment Corporation’s governance and related matters, the president has agreed to appoint a commission of inquiry into the alleged improprieties at the state-owned fund manager,” said a short statement issued by the ministry of finance.

“The commission’s terms of reference will include a review of the PIC’s governance and operating model, possible changes to the PIC’s founding legislation and its Memorandum of Incorporation and investment-decision making framework,” said the statement.

The names of the commission chair and supporting team, as well as the detailed terms of reference, would be announced “in due course”.

The PIC and its head, Dan Matjila, have long been accused of “investing” in finance deals that are not profitable or scrupulous. The PIC board recently cleared Majila after allegations were made that he awarded a PIC loan to a company linked to his alleged girlfriend.

African News Agency

Related Stories
We’ll remove ‘complicit’ ANC from power, EFF vows six years after Marikana 16.8.2018
Widows of Marikana workers ‘killed by miners’ speak out, demand compensation 16.8.2018
Ramaphosa supports establishment of SADC parliament 15.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.