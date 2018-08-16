 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2018 03:02 pm

UFS holds hearings to remove Marthinus Theunis Steyn statue

ANA
Picture by UFS

Picture by UFS

The statue in question is that of the president of the then independent Orange Free State between 1896 and 1902.

The University of Free State (UFS) is expected to hold public hearings on whether to remove or keep the Marthinus Theunis Steyn statue following calls by ‘Fees Must Fall’ students to remove it from the main campus.

Steyn was the president of the then independent Orange Free State between 1896 and 1902. University spokesperson Lacea Loader said submissions and oral public participation would start next week at its three campuses.

“The process specifically addresses the removal, relocation, reinterpretation, and retaining of the statue and is part of the Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) required by the Free State Provincial Heritage Resources Authority (FSPHRA),” said Loader.

“The review process includes opportunities for members of the university community and the public to make oral submissions regarding the position of the statue.”

In 2016, protesting students demanded that the university be “decolonised” as well as the removal of figures of colonial and apartheid-era leaders.

The institution placed security guards to protect the statue after it was vandalised with spray paint by the students. Another statue, that of Charles Robberts (CR) Swart in the same campus was not spared as students dismantled it by pulling it down. Swart was president of the Republic of South Africa between 1961 and 1967.

Several buildings and streets in Bloemfontein are named after Steyn and Swart. In 2015, the Free State government renamed its provincial head office, the CR Swart Building to Fidelo Castro, to honour the late Cuban leader.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF student body threatens revolt even as Fees Must Fall damage soars to R800m 15.8.2018
EFF student activist pleads guilty to several criminal charges 13.8.2018
Fees Must Fall damages cost universities R786m – report 8.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.