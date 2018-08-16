Alleged mosque hoax bomber abandons bail, claims he has paranoid schizophrenia

The man who was arrested in connection with a “hoax bomb” planted at the Taqwa mosque in Vereeniging, Gauteng, earlier this month, abandoned his bail application on Thursday.

The accused, Hendrick Holtzhouszen, made a brief appearance at the Vereeniging Magistrates’ Court, where state prosecutor Adele Barnard told the court that the defence had opted to abandon bail and had requested that Holtzhouszen be admitted to Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital for 30 days observation.

“The state was supplied with documents stating that he has paranoid schizophrenia. We have arranged a date of 16 November for the referral of the accused. If he should be taken before that date the court will notify the court,” Barnard said.

Holtzhouszen previously lived in Verulam, near Durban, where a bomb was also planted at a mosque in May.

He is currently being detained at the hospital section of Leeuwhof Prison in Vereeniging, where he is being monitored and given medication.

Holtzhouszen is being charged under the terrorism act related to hoaxes, which states that anyone with the intention of inducing the false belief that a substance, thing or device can cause harm, is guilty of the offence.

The case was postponed November 16.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.