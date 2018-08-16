ANC, DA retain wards in Wednesday by-elections

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) retained seats in by-elections held in North West and Northern Cape this week.

The by-elections were contested by one independent candidate and seven other candidates from political parties.

At Moses Kotane municipality in the North West, Tshepo Confidence Khumalo of the ANC took over ward 21. He contested against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Forum 4 Service Delivery and the United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP). The ward post became vacant after the previous councillor died.

The new councillor for the DA at Northern Cape Siyancuma municipality’s ward 4 is Lemfvia Christiana van Niekerk. The EFF, ANC and an independent candidate also contested. The post became vacant after the previous councillor’s DA party membership was terminated.

The ANC in the Northern Cape welcomed the results.

”We are confident that we have made some significant gains in the ward, and will continue to ensure that our people receive the much-needed services from the Siyancuma Municipality. In the true nature of by-elections fewer people came out to vote, we will, however, work at intensifying our voter education throughout the province, ensuring that we get our communities to go out in their numbers to vote,” said provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga.

