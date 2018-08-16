 
South Africa 16.8.2018 11:20 am

EC teenager ‘stabs’ father to death over horse saddle

ANA
Knife wielding man

The man allegedly placed his saddle in his teenage son’s room, but the son did not approve.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 35-year-old father, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

Captain Jackson Manatha said the trouble started on Wednesday after the man, who has not yet been named, placed his saddle in his teenage son’s room at Cwebe village, Elliotdale, in the Eastern Cape.

“The suspect did not like what was done by his father, and asked why he put the saddle in his room. He then stabbed his father in the upper body,” said Manatha. The injured man was taken to Madwaleni Hospital, where he succumbed to the stab wound.

Manatha said the teenager was arrested and charged with murder. However, because he is a minor, the suspect was released and placed in the custody of his relatives.

He is expected to appear at the Elliotdale Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

