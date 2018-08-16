 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2018 07:46 am

Zondeni Sobukwe described as a ‘rock and pillar’ by her children

ANA
Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe .File picture: ANA

Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe .File picture: ANA

Her eldest son says ‘The mother of Azania’ remained resilient despite persecution by the apartheid regime.

Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe, the wife of Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe was on Wednesday, described as the ‘rock and pillar,” by her children.

Dini Sobukwe the eldest son of Robert and Mama Zondeni Sobukwe said his mother remained resilient despite persecution by the apartheid regime.

“We were blessed with a strong and resilient mother. She went through severe persecution by the apartheid regime but never lose a positive spirit. We were persecuted for carrying the name ‘Sobukwe’ and at times we were forced to split as the family for our own safety but she would always gather us together,” he said.

Sobukwe died peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the age of 91. She died at her home in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape, surrounded by her loved ones after being discharged from Midlands Hospital.

Dini Sobukwe said the family has been comforted by messages of support it received.

“There were people who were visiting us during her hospitalisation and we have been getting messages of support not just from the country even beyond its borders.”

PAC activists in the Eastern Cape said Mama Sobukwe always reminded them that the country was not completely free because the majority of black people remained poor and without the land.

Khosi Maqethuka described it as the privilege to grow in the party under her.

“I learned a lot about sacrifice and humility from her. She did a lot for the people of this country… She never stopped serving because after the family moved back to Graaff-Reinet she started a soup kitchen and old-age home which is named after her,” Maqethuka said.

The Sobukwe couple got married on June 6, 1954, at St Paul’s Anglican Church at Jabavu in Soweto.

In line with African tradition and matrimonial rites of passage, she received the customary nuptial name of Nosango.

Mama Sobukwe is survived by three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She will be laid to rest at Graaff-Reinet on August 25.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zondeni Sobukwe, please tell Robert we shall expropriate land – EFF 15.8.2018
Robert Sobukwe’s widow, Zondeni, dies at 91 15.8.2018
Minibus taxi drivers stop vehicles leaving Mpumalanga PAC conference during fight over money 10.12.2017

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.