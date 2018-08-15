Msimanga’s manager says Sunday exposé on GladAfrica untrue

Tshwane municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola on Wednesday professed innocence on the awarding of a multimillion-rand project management contract awarded to engineering consultancy GladAfrica to oversee infrastructure projects.

“I wish to place it on record that on the 8th of August, the Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga wrote to me as the accounting officer and city manager of Tshwane, requesting information about the process that was followed in appointing Ariya Project Managers’ GladAfrica [Group],” Mosola said at a press briefing in Pretoria.

“In his letter, the executive mayor requested a comprehensive report together with supporting documentation must be provided to him on or before August 14.”

Mosola said that, on August 10, he received enquiries on the same matter from a Sunday Times journalist.

“I advised him in a WhatsApp message that the executive mayor had written to me formally to compile a comprehensive report regarding the same matter and until such a time I have formally submitted the report to the mayor, I was not in a position to comment publicly,” said Mosola.

The city manager said he could not respond to questions from the weekend newspaper at the time because he was “bound by internal processes”. The story was published alleging that GladAfrica was bleeding the capital city dry, after being awarded infrastructure projects worth around R12 billion.

According to the report, GladAfrica also made another R250 million in consultancy fees from Tshwane’s roads and transport division in the past six months.

On Wednesday, Mosola maintained that the supply chain management process and the evaluation undertaken by the Development Bank of Southern Africa team in establishing a panel of service providers was competitive and credible “and as such I have no reason to doubt it”.

He argued that GladAfrica’s appointment was above board.

He said there was no doubt that GladAfrica’s appointment fitted perfectly with the prescripts of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

“I therefore submit all necessary documents surrounding this contract for public scrutiny,” said Mosola at the briefing, sitting next to Msimanga.

Msimanga said he prided himself on not hiding corruption, and if anything untoward had happened he would take action. Msimanga has since received a voluminous report from Mosola.

– African News Agency (ANA)