MPs look to change law that allows officials not to marry same-sex couples

Amending South Africa’s Civil Union Act to make it impermissible for marriage officers at home affairs to refuse to preside over marriages of same-sex couples on Wednesday won favour with South Africa’s biggest political parties in Parliament.

A private members’ bill by Congress of the People (Cope) MP Deidre Carter was put before MPs sitting on the home affairs portfolio committee to gauge support on whether section six of the Act should be amended which would make it impermissible for marriage officers at home affairs to object to marrying a gay couple on the basis of “conscience, religion and belief”.

MPs indicated they would support moves to remove the exemption from the Act.

“It was brought to my attention people were having difficulty getting married. A couple tried in Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage [in the Eastern Cape] and were turned away and eventually had to travel all the way to Grahamstown,” Carter told ANA.

“In another instance a couple tried to get married in Durban. They went to home affairs in Chatsworth; then they tried Tongaat. Instead of getting married they were sworn at and derogatory terms were used against them. They were not able to get married in one of the biggest cities in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Carter said providing exemptions to marriage officers employed by the state was unconstitutional.

“Now, surely it cannot be constitutionally acceptable or permissable that a public servant can be exempted on any ground from providing a service to anyone in the country.”

Carter said a written reply from the home affairs minister revealed that out of the 1,130 marriage officers working for the state, 421 had been exempted from marrying gay couples.

MPs agreed a subcommittee would be set up to look into how the Civil Union Act could be amended to do away with the offensive clauses.

