Parliament asks Hawks boss if he’ll keep letting SA be ‘raped standing up’

The slow pace of progress with investigations into state capture, the Steinhoff debacle and VBS Mutual Bank left members of Parliament (MPs) incensed on Wednesday as they fired criticism at Hawks boss Godrey Lebeya when he briefed Parliament for the first time since his appointment in May.

Lebeya was briefing MPs on the status of cases reported to police and being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigaiton (the Hawks) into the looting of billions of rand from state coffers, bank account holders and investors.

Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard said members of the Gupta family had operated in South Africa for 20 years; she lamented the fact that arrest warrants were only issued once they had left the country.

“Are you attempting now to extradite them? They’ve emptied out coffers and led us almost to brink of bankruptcy,” said Kohler-Barnard.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Phillip Mhlongo had similar sentiments, but went a step further in calling for the arrests of local politicians accused of helping the family, their companies and associates win lucrative state contracts.

“These Guptas raped us standing; cases are thrown out and all their belongings are [returned to them] by the court because of weak investigations – then they flee this country.

“When this boy of Zuma comes for the funeral [referring to former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane], he is now chained, creating unnecessary commotion and sympathy among South Africans. I think we are repeating the same here. We are covering these politicians who have brought this country to its knee under the false unity,” said Mhlongo.

Duduzane appeared in court last month on corruption charges for allegedly being part of an offer of R600 million to then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in exchange for him becoming finance minister and assisting the Gupta family’s companies in their business ventures with government.

Several state-owned companies, along with former and current executives, are at the centre of the state capture allegations, including Transnet and Eskom – two of the biggest parastatals in South Africa.

“How can we have R38 billion of taxpayers’ money [involved] in the Transnet matter and no suspects yet?” asked Freedom Front Plus MP Pieter Groenewald.

Lebeya would not be drawn on details of the investigations, but insisted no one would be held above the law.

“There will be no holy cows in the investigation. There are certain methods that are being followed in securing the attendance of accused persons in court … we sill not be communicating this method of operation…,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)