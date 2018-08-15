Case against alleged killer of ANC MP postponed

A murder case against a man linked to the killing of African National Congress (ANC) MP Sibusiso Radebe two months ago was postponed in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the 32-year-old was arrested at his home in Braamfischerville, Soweto, this week by investigators following up on information on robberies and house break-ins in the West Rand.

”On further investigation, police were able to conclusively link the suspect to the murder of the late member of Parliament Mr Sibusiso Radebe, who was shot and killed on 19 June in Roodepoort. Police seized a green Chevrolet Spark confirmed to have been hijacked in Krugersdorp, as well as a suspected stolen LCD flat screen television valued at R10,000.”

Chrisopher Gculeka was remanded in custody in order to find a lawyer and will appear again on August 28.

On the day he was shot and killed, Radebe was reportedly sitting in a vehicle with a female companion when Gculeka and two other men confronted them.

A struggle between Radebe and the men ensued when they tried to rob him. The female managed to run away and Radebe was shot several times by the assailants.

– African News Agency (ANA)