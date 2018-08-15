Police bring ‘thunder’ to drug dealers in Hanover Park, Phillipi

Western Cape police officers seized dagga worth close to R2 million and arrested several people in separate busts in areas around Cape Town during Operation Thunder, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A total of 193kg of dagga, worth an estimated street value of R1.9.million, was confiscated at another premises, with no arrest at this stage,” police said.

Operation Thunder was conceived to tackle crimes against women and children and to rid the street of gangsterism.

Officers were also deployed to Hanover Park to crack down on drug dealing in the area.

“Eight suspects, aged between 17 and 59, were arrested for the illegal possession of drugs, after they had been found to be in possession of crystal meth, heroin and Mandrax, worth a substantial amount.”

– African News Agency (ANA)