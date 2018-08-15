Man kills himself after shooting girlfriend and assaulting wife

A 28-year-old man killed his rumoured girlfriend and assaulted his wife before turning the gun on himself outside Giyani, Limpopo, on Wednesday, police said.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Mamokotope Evans Kgomola tied up both women after he arrived with the rumoured girlfriend at his home.

”The man came to his home with his girlfriend and an argument ensued. He tied up both the girlfriend and the wife. He then shot and killed the girlfriend and assaulted his wife with a sharp object. The wife survived with multiple injuries throughout her body,” said Ngoepe.

The girlfriend was identified as 29-year-old Eulenda Manganyi.

Ngoepe said Limpopo police were appalled by the high number of domestic disputes and murders.

”The community are once more advised and encouraged to consult relevant professionals for intervention in case of any social related situation, rather than harming or killing each other.”

– African News Agency (ANA)