Cape Town robbery spirals out of control as taxi drivers open fire

At least one person was killed and several others wounded when a robbery of a woman in Kraaifontein quickly spiralled out of control.

The City of Cape Town said in a statement that Law Enforcement officers responded to a call for assistance in Kraaifontein in Cape Town’s northern suburbs on Tuesday.

“Officers arrived on scene to find a group of youths being assaulted,” said Wayne Dyason of Law Enforcement. “It’s alleged they robbed a lady and when she screamed for help, taxi drivers responded and started assaulting the suspects.

“When members of the public gathered and tried to stop the assault, the taxi drivers allegedly opened fire on them, wounding two bystanders.”

According to Dyason, Law Enforcement staff had arrived on the scene and returned fire and the suspects fled in a minibus.

“During the ensuing chase, there was another exchange of gunfire and two suspects were wounded. One of them later died in hospital.”

Dyason said the South African Police Service was investigating the incident and the City was co-operating with the investigation.

– African News Agency (ANA)