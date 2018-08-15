READ: Shaun Abrahams ‘forgets’ to thank Zuma in farewell letter

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams wants to spend time with his family following his dismissal from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Dr Silas Ramaite replaced Abrahams on Tuesday as acting national director of public prosecutions.

Abrahams in his expressive letter to reporter Annika Larsen, elaborating he would not be taking interviews anytime soon, does not mention the person who appointed him, former president Jacob Zuma.

That appointment was finally declared unconstitutional on Monday.

The former NPA boss touched on disappointment, but said he was okay.

He said it was an honour and privilege for him to serve in the NPA for 23 years, “especially as the head of the important institution for the past three years and seven weeks”.

Abrahams pointed out he had led the institution during the “most volatile period” in the country’s young democracy.

“I would like to thank my lord and saviour for having blessed me with such a wonderful opportunity. Without his grace and blessings of wisdom, courage and fortitude I would not be the person I am today…”

“I’ve been advised I’m officially unemployed since Monday. I will take some time out to spend with my family, who has seen very little of me since taking up the position of NDPP. I thank my family, along with close friends and colleagues, for their support prayers and well wishes.”

The rest of the letter reads:

Regrettably, I will not be giving any interviews at this stage. I wish the acting NDPP and the future NDPP, along with the leadership of the NPA, all the very best for the future.

It will be remiss of me to not thank the hardworking commitment to delivering justice to our citizenry during extremely difficult challenges.

I will always be a prosecutor at heart and will certainly miss being a prosecutor. I will also miss those very committed members of the NPA who significantly contributed to the successes of the organisation during my time at the helm. I know it could not have been easy.

At this stage, I don’t know what the future holds, but I will not be lost to the legal fraternity. I look forward to serving society and the country going forward in a capacity in which I could meaningfully and impactfully contribute.

Regards

Shaun Abrahams

Larsen tweeted the letter in its entirety: