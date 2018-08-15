 
South Africa 15.8.2018 03:59 pm

Emfuleni municipality Bidvest fleet ‘repossessed’

CNS Reporter
Image: Twitter/REZA

Vehicles belonging to various departments at the Emfuleni municipality have apparently been repossessed.

All Bidvest vehicles that served as the Emfuleni Local Municipality’s (ELM) fleet were apparently repossessed on Wednesday morning, reports the Vaal Weekblad.

This includes vehicles belonging to the traffic, fire, water and sanitation and electricity departments, according to Ward 5 DA councillor Phillip Nothnagel.

ALSO READ: Striking taxi owners peeved at R15k instalments and constant repossessions

The Citizen made contact with ELM assistant media relations manager Makhosonke Sangweni regarding the alleged repossession. Sangweni said the events surrounding the apparent repossession were not yet clear, and that they were looking into it.

“We are still establishing exactly what happened, but once we know more we will release a statement,” Sangweni said.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information is made available.

