Security guards held hostage during Tembisa Plaza robbery

Four suspects held security guards hostage at Tembisa Plaza and stole an undisclosed amount of money from some of the shops on Saturday, reports Tembisan.

Tembisa South SAPS communication officer Captain Neldah Sekgobela said the suspects, who allegedly wore police uniforms, entered the offices of the security guards at Tembisa Plaza and asked for permission to patrol the area.

“While in the office, they made sure that all the security guards who were on duty were called to the office. They then held them hostage in that office.”

“They stripped the guards of their uniform, and then wore the victims’ uniforms,” said Sekgobela.

Sekgobela said the suspects proceeded to other two shops, broke down the walls and gained entry into one of the banks.

“In one of the shops, they took an undisclosed amount of money which was kept in the safe. At the bank, nothing was taken because it appears they might have been interrupted by something else. The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a white Polo with an unknown registration number. No one has been arrested at this stage.

“Tembisa South police are appealing to anyone who might have any information to come forward,” said Sekgobela.

