 
menu
South Africa 15.8.2018 12:31 pm

Missing man found hanging from tree in Limpopo

ANA
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

He was last seen driving his vehicle on Friday, and was later reported missing after he failed to return home.

A 34-year-old man reported missing was found hanging from a tree outside Makhado, in Limpopo.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Wednesday that Matodzi Ian Nemavhidi was reported missing last week after he failed to return home.

”The deceased, who is a resident of Bergview Estate in Louis Trichardt, was discovered yesterday [Tuesday] by a passerby along the plantations. He was last seen on Friday driving a VW vehicle. The vehicle was found next to his body,” Ngoepe said.

Police are investigating his death.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Promising Limpopo matriculant’s tragic death a loss for community 14.8.2018
Public protector must probe R35m in double payments, says DA 13.8.2018
Temporary Limpopo teachers unpaid since June 13.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.