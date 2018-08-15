Missing man found hanging from tree in Limpopo

A 34-year-old man reported missing was found hanging from a tree outside Makhado, in Limpopo.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Wednesday that Matodzi Ian Nemavhidi was reported missing last week after he failed to return home.

”The deceased, who is a resident of Bergview Estate in Louis Trichardt, was discovered yesterday [Tuesday] by a passerby along the plantations. He was last seen on Friday driving a VW vehicle. The vehicle was found next to his body,” Ngoepe said.

Police are investigating his death.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.