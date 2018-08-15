 
menu
South Africa 15.8.2018 12:29 pm

Lonmin remembers 44 people killed in Marikana

ANA
Union members gathered at Wonderkop in Marikana after members of the SAPS were instructed to open fire on striking mineworkers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Union members gathered at Wonderkop in Marikana after members of the SAPS were instructed to open fire on striking mineworkers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Ten people, including six miners, two Lonmin security officers and two policemen, were killed in days leading up to the August 16 massacre.

A ceremony to remember 44 people who died at Lonmin’s Marikana operations in the North West six years ago has started in Mooinooi outside of Brits.

Thirty-four miners were shot by the South African police on 16 August 2012, with a further 78 wounded and 275 were arrested.

Ten people, including six mineworkers, two Lonmin security officers and two policemen, were killed in days leading up to the August 16 massacre.

Mineworkers at Lonmin mine in Marikana had staged a week-long wildcat strike, demanding R12 500 as a minimum monthly salary.

In his welcoming address on Wednesday, Lonmin stakeholder relation manager Victor Tseke said the week leading up to August 16 in 2012, had changed their lives forever.

“This is the week that changed our lives, we lost our colleagues.”

A moment of silence was observed and a candle lit in memory of the people who died in August 2012. This was followed by prayers.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said to mark the 6th anniversary of the Marikana tragedy he had requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare August 16 Marikana Memorial Day, to be commemorated each year in honour of the workers who were killed in Marikana.

“The President is empowered, through proclamation, to declare any day to be observed and commemorated and I implore him to do the right thing and declare tomorrow [Thursday] a commemorative day.

“While similar calls to former President Jacob Zuma fell on deaf ears, we trust that President Ramaphosa will act differently and cede to this request in honour of those who died. This need not be a difficult decision for an administration that has posited itself as a ‘New Dawn’,” Maimane said.

“Healing wounds means more than last month’s R100-million settlement offer by the ANC government to families of the victims for general damages. Closure cannot be bought.

“Our call will never exist in isolation. The Marikana tragedy will forever be a stain on our national conscience and many in society, including trade unions and political parties, believe that tomorrow should be honoured accordingly,” Maimane said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Widows of Marikana workers ‘killed by miners’ speak out, demand compensation 16.8.2018
Police killed miners at Marikana scene 2 because ‘they were confused’ 16.8.2018
We made significant progress in Marikana – Lonmin 15.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.