South Africa 15.8.2018 10:15 am

Councillor among four arrested for murder of Victor Molosi

Yaseen Gaffar
Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Councillor Victor Molosi.

A councillor is among three people arrested for the murder.

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of councillor Victor Molosi, Knysna Plett Herald reports.

Police confirmed that one of the suspects is a councillor. It is unclear whether it is an ANC councillor.

They were arrested during the early hours of Wednesday morning. It brings the total number of arrests to four.

Molosi was gunned down outside his house in Concordia on Monday, July 23.

Last week, Knysna Taxi Forum secretary Mandla Tyololo appeared briefly before the Knysna Magistrates’ Court. He is applying for bail on Wednesday.

The names of the three other suspects have not yet been released by police.

