Three KZN police in court for murder, assault

Three police officers are expected to appear in the Greytown Magistrates’ court on murder charges on Wednesday after disposing of the body of one of the men they allegedly tortured while interrogating.

The officers were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday. The victim’s family reported him missing at the same police station when he did not return home.

”Three suspects were detained, tortured and assaulted inside Muden SAPS [South African Police Service] cells until one of the suspects succumbed to his injuries and died,” Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said in a statement.

“Then the police orchestrated a plan to dispose of the deceased’s body by dumping it in nearby bushes. They did not report the incident to their superiors.”

The police officers told the relatives that all three were released on the same day after questioning. A family member then reported the matter to the Ipid’s KwaZulu-Natal offices, said Dlamini.

One of the arrested police officers was from the Muden detectives unit while two were from Greytown crime intelligence, Dlamini said.

They all face charges of murder, assault and defeating the ends of justice.

