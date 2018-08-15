 
South Africa 15.8.2018 08:41 am

Cable theft disrupts Metrorail’s Joburg-Pretoria train service

ANA
Metrorail. Picture: ANA

The rail company pleaded with commuters and employers to be patient.

Metrorail has said its technical teams are busy replacing stolen cables after its train service between Pretoria and Johannesburg was disrupted on Wednesday morning due to missing overhead wires on both lines at Olifantsfontein.

As a result, trains from Johannesburg are turning around at Kaalfontein station while those from Pretoria are turning around at Irene, and there is no train running between Kaalfontein and Olifantsfontein.

“Arrangements for buses are being made to ferry commuters between the dead section. Commuters are therefore advised to make alternative transport arrangements between Olifantsfontein and Kaalfontein Stations whilst waiting for the arrival of buses,” Metrorail said.

The rail company pleaded with commuters and employers to be patient as its technicians worked hard around the clock to replace the stolen wires.

Metrorail is responsible for transporting up to two million passengers daily in the Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces.

The state-owned Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) owns 317 stations of the 468 stations Metrorail operates, with the remainder belonging to Transnet Freight Rail.

