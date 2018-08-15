 
menu
South Africa 15.8.2018 08:27 am

Closing arguments to be heard in rape survivor’s R6m claim against cops

ANA
Rape survivor and Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa. Picture: Raahil Sain/ANA

Rape survivor and Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa. Picture: Raahil Sain/ANA

The victim was allegedly abducted while walking along Kings Beach, held hostage and gang-raped for a period of 15 to 16 hours in sand dunes.

Closing arguments are expected to be heard in a civil case before the Port Elizabeth High Court involving rape survivor and Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa.
 
Almost eight years after a brutal attack that lasted 16 hours, Kawa is suing the South African Police Service (SAPS) for damages just short of R6 million. 
 
On December 9, 2010, Kawa was allegedly abducted while walking along Kings Beach, held hostage and gang-raped for a period of 15 to 16 hours in sand dunes. Kawa managed to escape from her abductors the next day. 
 
According to court papers, Kawa claimed that the police wrongfully and negligently breached its duty to investigate her allegation that she had been abducted, held hostage and gang-raped by a group of men.  
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Related Stories
Pretoria North man in court after raping pregnant goat 16.8.2018
UCT lecturer who ‘thought of raping his two-year-old’ placed on medical leave 16.8.2018
Culture of male domination on the rise at universities, says gender commission 15.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.