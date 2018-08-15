Closing arguments to be heard in rape survivor’s R6m claim against cops

Closing arguments are expected to be heard in a civil case before the Port Elizabeth High Court involving rape survivor and Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa.

Almost eight years after a brutal attack that lasted 16 hours, Kawa is suing the South African Police Service (SAPS) for damages just short of R6 million.

On December 9, 2010, Kawa was allegedly abducted while walking along Kings Beach, held hostage and gang-raped for a period of 15 to 16 hours in sand dunes. Kawa managed to escape from her abductors the next day.

According to court papers, Kawa claimed that the police wrongfully and negligently breached its duty to investigate her allegation that she had been abducted, held hostage and gang-raped by a group of men.

