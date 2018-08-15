Three men arrested in Parow, stolen property recovered

Three men were arrested in Parow, Cape Town on Tuesday, and Western Cape police recovered stolen property.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that a Parow police officer reacted to a panic alarm in Hofmeester Street, Parow Valley and noticed a white Kia Rio in front of the house with a man standing next to the car.

Rwexana said that there were two other men on the property, each carrying a flat screen television.

“The member stopped his vehicle and approached the men, but upon noticing him the suspects loaded the television into the Kia in which all three men sped off. The police member pursued the vehicle and called for backup to which Parow and Bellville members responded,” Rwexana said.

“The suspects abandoned the vehicle in Coronation Road, Ravensmead and fled on foot. Police members gave chase and arrested them shortly thereafter. In the Kia police found four flat-screen televisions and housebreaking implements which included crowbars, a pounding hammer, screwdrivers, a multitool knife and gloves.”

Rwexana said the three men, aged between 20 and 22, are from Delft, Kewtown and Khayelitsha respectively.

The men are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on charges of housebreaking on Thursday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.