Eskom Development Foundation gives back to Mpumalanga school

The Eskom Development Foundation has extended a helping hand and made a donation to Fundinjobo High School in Phakani Village, Zwelitsha Trust in Mpumalanga.

“The donation includes school uniforms for 40 learners as well as a fence to secure the school from intruders,” the foundation said in a statement.

Established in 1999, Fundinjobo High School was named Zwelisha Secondary School because no secondary school existed at Zwelisha Trust but then moved to Phakani Village, where its name was subsequently changed to Fundinjobo.

The Eskom Development Foundation said the school was located in an underprivileged area where most of the community members were originally from Mozambique and Swaziland but were now naturalised South Africans.

“Exacerbating the situation is that many of the learners come from single parent homes while others, about 25 percent, are orphaned. Owing to all these circumstances, Fundinjobo was declared a no-fee paying school.”

The Eskom Development Foundation’s chief executive officer, Cecil Ramonotsi, said the organisation was driven by its commitment to helping improve the quality of life for as many South Africans as possible.

“As Eskom, we are concerned about more than just keeping the lights on and are always on the lookout for ways we can make a meaningful difference in some of the poorest communities,” Ramonotsi said.

“Through such donations, we seek to bring about positive change and development. In a small way, we hope that we have made a positive change at Fundinjobo and that all the beneficiaries’ lives have been made a bit better. Besides the school uniforms given to the destitute learners, it is hoped that the fencing will help keep the school’s 1 126 learners, all staff members and the premises safer.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

