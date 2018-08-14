ANC welcomes Ramaite’s appointment as acting head of prosecutions

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the appointment of Silas Ramaite as acting prosecutions boss.

President Cyril Ramphosa today announced Ramaite will temporarily take over the reins of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after the Constitutional Court on Monday upheld a high court ruling declaring Shaun Abrahams’ appointment invalid. Ramaphosa was given 90 days to appoint a permanent NPA head.

“This prompt and resolute action will go some way in ensuring that the nation regains confidence in this institution that is extremely critical to the integrity, stability and effectiveness of the criminal justice system,” the ANC said in a statement.

Ramaite has been a deputy national director of public prosecutions since 2003.

– African News Agency (ANA)

