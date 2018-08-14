Union worried about ‘continuing trend of mines retrenching workers’

The National Union of Mineworkers (Num) today said it was concerned about Goldfields’ decision to retrench more than 1 500 mineworkers at its operation in South Deep, west of Johannesburg.

“The Num is worried about the continuing trend of mining companies retrenching mineworkers in South Africa. This is a bloodbath of job losses in the mining industry,” Num spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said in a statement.

“Mineworkers have become the sacrificial lamb in the name of profit. We hope the department of mineral resources (DMR), as the regulator of the mining industry, will promptly intervene.”

The union said it agreed with Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe’s assertion that there is a growing trend where companies no longer engage stakeholders on their restructuring plans, “but only brief us as a mere formality or a tick-box exercise”.

Num added that it was concerned that when mining companies issue notices in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, they do not align it with Section 52 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) 2002, which states that: “The holder of a mining right must, after consultation with any registered trade union or affected employees or their nominated representatives where there is no such trade union, notify the Minister in the prescribed manner.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

