Northern Cape child rapist sentenced to three life terms

The Northern Cape High Court today sentenced Moses Monnapula, 45, to three life terms after he was found guilty on two counts of kidnapping and three counts of raping two young girls.

The court found that in June 2015, Monnapula lured the two girls aged six and eight to his shack in Madiba Square in Galeshewe, where he kept them overnight and raped them.

“The girls went missing on June 27 at approximately 6pm and community members launched a search. They were rescued the following day by community members after information led them to the shack were Moses kept them overnight,” police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said.

Monnapula was sentenced to three years behind bars for each count of kidnapping, and three terms of life imprisonment for three counts of rape. The sentences shall run concurrently.

Acting Judge Vernon Smith also declared him unfit to possess firearms, and ordered that his particulars must be registered in the Sex Offence Register.

Smith said Monnapula failed to show remorse for his criminal actions, and failed to take responsibility for his criminal act.

“He was determined to rape the girls. This is impulsive crime which Monnapula committed against the girls. He was supposed to have protected them, he invaded their privacy, took away their dignity and disgraced them,” Smith said.

Tawana said Monnapula has a series of previous convictions, including housebreaking, theft, rape, robbery, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and possession of drugs, of which he served the sentences.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Shivuri applauded the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Du Plessis from the Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit, and hailed the sentence.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.