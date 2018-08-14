Trial of alleged sex abuse high school polo coach delayed again

The case against a former Parktown Boys High School water polo coach was again delayed and eventually postponed in the Palm Ridge High Court.

The trial of the 22-year-old man was expected to begin today, but State prosecutor Arveena Persad told the court that more discussions needed to be held with the defence.

“The state is still in discussions regarding this matter and we ask that its postponed to next week Tuesday.”

The matter was postponed to Tuesday, 21 August.

The coach, who was also a learner at the school in the past, was seen on CCTV footage touching a learner inappropriately and making his way into one of the dorm rooms at the school’s boarding facility.

He resigned when allegations of sexual assault and rape were levelled against him and is out on R3 000 bail.

The man is facing numerous charges ranging from rape, sexual assault, exposure of pornography to a child, sexual grooming and attempted murder.

A total of 23 young boys, aged between 14 and 16, are the complainants in the matter and were allegedly victims between 2015 and 2016.

Parents of some of the alleged victims were present in court for the man’s brief appearance, while the accused was accompanied by an unknown man.

– African News Agency (ANA)

