Radebe, officials ‘boycott’ fuel price meeting with MPs

Officials from South Africa’s energy department were a no-show in parliament on Tuesday and failed to brief MPs on nationwide calls for the government to reduce the fuel price.

Chairman of parliament’s energy portfolio committee Fikile Majola described the failure of the officials to pitch for the meeting as a “boycott”.

Majola said Energy Minister Jeff Radebe had indicated last week that he could not attend the meeting, but had been told to send a delegation from his department.

“This is a boycott of the meeting, go tell him they can’t do this,” said Majola.

“We will not tolerate this. We are an independent arm of the state. They must report to parliament. When we ask them to be here, they’ve got to be here.”

Majola said Radebe and his team would be summoned to the committee next week to explain their absence at Tuesday’s meeting and to address the important issue of high fuel prices, which has led to protests because of the impact the petrol price hikes were having on ordinary citizens.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.