Court to hear Henri Van Breda’s triple murder appeal bid

The Western Cape High Court is expected to hear Henri Van Breda’s application for leave to appeal his triple murder conviction and sentence on Tuesday.

In May, Van Breda was found guilty of the 2015 axe killings of his parents and brother.

The 23-year-old was also convicted of the attempted murder of his sister Marli, who was 16 at the time, and suffered retrograde amnesia, rendering her unable to testify in the trial.

Van Breda was found guilty of defeating the ends of justice for tampering with the crime scene and giving police false information.

The attacks happened in the early hours of the morning of January 27, 2015, at the Van Breda family home in the centre of a Stellenbosch security estate, De Zalze.

Van Breda claimed that at least one, possibly two intruders, were behind the murders.

But, on June 7, Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai dismissed his version and said it was “nonsensical” that intruders would have entered the family home, and fled without taking anything.

Desai sentenced Van Breda to life behind bars for the “savage” attacks.

He was sentenced to three life terms for the murders of his parents, Martin and Teresa, and his older brother Rudi. He was further sentenced to 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister Marli. On the count of defeating the ends of justice, he received 12 months.

Unless an appeal is successful, the sentences would run concurrently which means Van Breda would only be able to apply for parole, which would not necessarily be granted, 25 years from now.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.