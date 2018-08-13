Sactwu suspends footwear strike, pending settlement ballot

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) has today suspended a wage strike in the footwear industry pending a settlement ballot.

In a statement general secretary Andre Kriel said the union would conduct a strike settlement ballot amongst its members this week.

He said this was after the employer body, the South African Footwear and Leather Association (Saflia), formally notified the union about its revised wage offer.

“In the interim, Sactwu had suspended the strike, pending a final mandate from our members, through the strike settlement ballot. This ballot will be conducted in the form of a secret vote by workers. We expect to complete it by Thursday this week,” he said.

The union’s final settlement demand was an eight percent package, comprised of a 7.5 percent wage increase, plus a 0.5 percent upward adjustment taken in shorter working hours or additional non-pensionable cash payments, and for family leave provisions to be extended to spouses in the event of illness.

The employer’s previous settlement offer was a seven percent wage increase (increased from 6.25 percent which they had tabled six weeks ago), plus extension of the scope coverage of family responsibility leave provisions to include spouses in the event of illness.

“Saflia’s latest revised settlement offer is now a 7.5 percent wage increase plus the extension of family responsibility leave provisions to include spouses in the event of chronic or serious illness,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

