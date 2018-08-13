 
menu
South Africa 13.8.2018 05:10 pm

Online dating scam suspect appears in Cape Town court

ANA

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the suspect is part of a syndicate operating in Cape Town, using fake profiles to lure victims.

A 27-year-old suspect appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting victims through an online dating scam.

The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit arrested Tochukwu Christopher Udeh on Wednesday last week.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Philani Nkwalase, said the suspect is part of a syndicate operating in Cape Town: “Their modus-operandi reportedly includes using fake profiles on the online-based dating sites to lure victims.

“The conversations would then build up to phone calls, emails, WhatsApp messages, following which, unsuspecting victims would then be tricked into parting with money or purchasing gifts and ship them to the fraudsters.”

Police intercepted a shipment of laptops, smart phones, bank cards and documents from a victim in Australia.

Udeh will apply for bail on August 27.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Court sidelines ‘dodgy’ doctor ‘to protect public’ 14.8.2018
Alleged human trafficker nabbed in Western Cape 13.8.2018
Northern Cape pair in dock over abalone worth R1.8m 13.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.