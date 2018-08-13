 
South Africa 13.8.2018 05:06 pm

Alleged human trafficker nabbed in Western Cape

ANA
Picture: iStock

The man was arrested after a victim escaped and went to the police.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as Hawks) in the Western Cape today said they arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly human trafficking.

Spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the man was arrested over the weekend after a 21-year-old woman escaped.

“The victim alleges that she accompanied her friend who visited the suspect in Bellville in February 2018. After being introduced to the suspect, the friend left and never returned. The victim was allegedly given accommodation and forced into a life of drugs and prostitution,” said Nkwalase.

The suspect appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court facing charges of contravention of the Trafficking in Persons Act and the case was postponed to 27 August for a formal bail application.

African News Agency (ANA)

